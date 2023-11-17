Dominion Energy Inc’s (D) Stock: A 9.95% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, D stock has gone up by 4.46%, with a monthly gain of 14.99% and a quarterly plunge of -3.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Dominion Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.95% for D’s stock, with a -8.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) is above average at 23.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dominion Energy Inc (D) is $48.69, which is $1.82 above the current market price. The public float for D is 835.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of D on November 17, 2023 was 6.13M shares.

D) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) has decreased by -0.76 when compared to last closing price of 47.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-16 that Enbridge is investing in a solar energy joint venture in Ohio. The initial phase should start producing electricity and cash flow by the end of this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $47 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

D Trading at 6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +15.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D rose by +4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.94. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc saw -23.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from STORY SUSAN N, who purchase 54 shares at the price of $53.70 back on Jun 20. After this action, STORY SUSAN N now owns 22,162 shares of Dominion Energy Inc, valued at $2,900 using the latest closing price.

Leopold Diane, the Exec. Vice President and COO of Dominion Energy Inc, sale 6,250 shares at $49.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Leopold Diane is holding 100,115 shares at $307,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.79 for the present operating margin

+52.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominion Energy Inc stands at +5.74. The total capital return value is set at 5.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.47. Equity return is now at value 8.02, with 2.17 for asset returns.

Based on Dominion Energy Inc (D), the company’s capital structure generated 165.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.38. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dominion Energy Inc (D) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.