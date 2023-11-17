Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for DHC is also noteworthy at 1.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DHC is $4.50, which is $2.34 above than the current price. The public float for DHC is 215.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. The average trading volume of DHC on November 17, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.71 in relation to its previous close of 2.10. However, the company has experienced a 4.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Diversified Healthcare Trust’s poor performance and credit downgrades have caused its debt yields to jump, with its 2024 maturing debt trading at yields nearing 20%. The company’s violation of debt covenants has led to an inability to refinance upcoming debt maturities, putting it at risk of default. The company’s senior housing segment is dragging down its overall performance, and it may take a long time for the segment to recover.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has seen a 4.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.35% gain in the past month and a -25.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.46% for DHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.43% for DHC’s stock, with a 18.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DHC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DHC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on December 10, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

DHC Trading at 3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares surge +21.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHC rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +197.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.08. In addition, Diversified Healthcare Trust saw 233.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHC starting from PORTNOY ADAM D., who purchase 2,000,000 shares at the price of $3.07 back on Jun 14. After this action, PORTNOY ADAM D. now owns 23,250,019 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust, valued at $6,132,600 using the latest closing price.

PORTNOY ADAM D., the Director of Diversified Healthcare Trust, purchase 1,992,259 shares at $3.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that PORTNOY ADAM D. is holding 21,250,019 shares at $6,026,783 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.31 for the present operating margin

-5.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diversified Healthcare Trust stands at -1.23. The total capital return value is set at -1.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.27. Equity return is now at value -9.96, with -4.42 for asset returns.

Based on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), the company’s capital structure generated 116.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.82. Total debt to assets is 51.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.