Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 6.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DWAC is 28.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DWAC on November 17, 2023 was 241.05K shares.

DWAC) stock’s latest price update

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC)’s stock price has soared by 4.74 in relation to previous closing price of 15.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-11-16 that Trump Media and Technology Group was founded in 2021, after Trump was banned from several mainstream social media sites.

DWAC’s Market Performance

Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) has experienced a 10.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.79% rise in the past month, and a 10.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for DWAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.06% for DWAC’s stock, with a 15.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DWAC Trading at 6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +11.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWAC rose by +10.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.10. In addition, Digital World Acquisition Corp saw 11.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DWAC

The total capital return value is set at -3.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.69. Equity return is now at value -6.42, with -5.73 for asset returns.

Based on Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.