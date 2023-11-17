Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, DXLG stock has gone down by -3.03%, with a monthly decline of -0.12% and a quarterly plunge of -1.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.21% for Destination XL Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.74% for DXLG’s stock, with a -12.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXLG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) is $8.00, which is $3.68 above the current market price. The public float for DXLG is 55.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXLG on November 17, 2023 was 450.12K shares.

DXLG) stock’s latest price update

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXLG)’s stock price has decreased by -8.00 compared to its previous closing price of 4.69. However, the company has seen a -3.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-17 that Destination XL Group’s share fell sharply in Friday premarket trading after the company reported a sharp decline in sales and earnings during what it said was a challenging third quarter. The specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes said traffic through its stores slowed during the quarter, with customers spending less due to the economy and inflationary pressures.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXLG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DXLG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DXLG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $11 based on the research report published on September 14, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

DXLG Trading at -1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXLG fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, Destination XL Group Inc saw -36.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXLG starting from Molloy Robert S, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $4.34 back on Nov 13. After this action, Molloy Robert S now owns 240,409 shares of Destination XL Group Inc, valued at $86,758 using the latest closing price.

Molloy Robert S, the General Counsel & Secretary of Destination XL Group Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $4.34 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Molloy Robert S is holding 240,409 shares at $86,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.67 for the present operating margin

+47.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Destination XL Group Inc stands at +16.33. The total capital return value is set at 23.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.16. Equity return is now at value 27.93, with 10.91 for asset returns.

Based on Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG), the company’s capital structure generated 105.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.25. Total debt to assets is 41.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 285.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.