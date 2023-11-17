Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) is $4.75, which is $2.54 above the current market price. The public float for DSGN is 32.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DSGN on November 17, 2023 was 701.45K shares.

Design Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DSGN)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.68 in comparison to its previous close of 2.20, however, the company has experienced a 10.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-15 that Design focuses on therapies to treat neurological disorders. The company said it has enough cash to fund operations through 2026.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

DSGN’s Market Performance

DSGN’s stock has risen by 10.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.61% and a quarterly rise of 8.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.33% for Design Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.38% for DSGN’s stock, with a -56.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSGN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DSGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DSGN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $6 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DSGN Trading at -2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares surge +2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSGN rose by +9.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Design Therapeutics Inc saw -78.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSGN starting from LAPPE RODNEY W, who purchase 21,000 shares at the price of $2.35 back on Sep 29. After this action, LAPPE RODNEY W now owns 133,024 shares of Design Therapeutics Inc, valued at $49,287 using the latest closing price.

William Arsani, the Director of Design Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,960,000 shares at $2.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that William Arsani is holding 3,000,000 shares at $4,782,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSGN

The total capital return value is set at -18.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.69. Equity return is now at value -23.12, with -22.11 for asset returns.

Based on Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.12. Total debt to assets is 1.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.