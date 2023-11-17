Datadog Inc (DDOG) Stock Observes 24.52% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, DDOG stock has gone up by 8.87%, with a monthly gain of 23.59% and a quarterly surge of 16.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.24% for Datadog Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.05% for DDOG’s stock, with a 24.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DDOG is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DDOG is $115.63, which is $6.51 above the current price. The public float for DDOG is 268.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DDOG on November 17, 2023 was 4.34M shares.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.29 in relation to its previous close of 109.44. However, the company has experienced a 8.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Growth investors have every reason to be happy in 2023, with a much-needed shift in sentiment helping drive many growth-related stocks higher.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $108 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DDOG Trading at 19.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +24.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.22. In addition, Datadog Inc saw 48.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from OBSTLER DAVID M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $108.37 back on Nov 14. After this action, OBSTLER DAVID M now owns 260,617 shares of Datadog Inc, valued at $1,083,678 using the latest closing price.

OBSTLER DAVID M, the Chief Financial Officer of Datadog Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $81.41 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that OBSTLER DAVID M is holding 260,617 shares at $814,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc stands at -2.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -2.23, with -1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.26. Total debt to assets is 27.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Datadog Inc (DDOG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.