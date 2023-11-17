Curis Inc (CRIS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Curis Inc (CRIS) has seen a 16.64% increase in the past week, with a 54.76% gain in the past month, and a -40.23% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.13% for CRIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 45.13% for CRIS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -43.02% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for CRIS is at 3.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CRIS is $28.00, which is $29.35 above the current market price. The public float for CRIS is 5.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume for CRIS on November 17, 2023 was 25.18K shares.

CRIS) stock’s latest price update

Curis Inc (NASDAQ: CRIS)’s stock price has soared by 20.98 in relation to previous closing price of 5.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-17 that Shares of Curis Inc. CRIS, +4.23% gained nearly 6% premarket on Friday after Truist Securities analysts initiated coverage of the cancer-focused biotech company with a buy rating.

CRIS Trading at 13.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares surge +147.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRIS rose by +71.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.24. In addition, Curis Inc saw -35.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-521.75 for the present operating margin

+83.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Curis Inc stands at -557.69. The total capital return value is set at -42.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.76. Equity return is now at value -110.22, with -44.20 for asset returns.

Based on Curis Inc (CRIS), the company’s capital structure generated 114.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.44. Total debt to assets is 48.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Curis Inc (CRIS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.