Cue Health Inc (HLTH): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cue Health Inc (HLTH) is $2.60, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for HLTH is 99.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLTH on November 17, 2023 was 359.00K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

HLTH) stock’s latest price update

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ: HLTH)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.45 in comparison to its previous close of 0.31, however, the company has experienced a 3.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Lorna Williams – Investor Relations Ayub Khattak – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Aasim Javed – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Charles Rhyee – TD Cowen Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cue Health Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

HLTH’s Market Performance

Cue Health Inc (HLTH) has seen a 3.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -17.71% decline in the past month and a -5.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.16% for HLTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.28% for HLTH’s stock, with a -64.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HLTH Trading at -20.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.52%, as shares sank -8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLTH rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3180. In addition, Cue Health Inc saw -84.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLTH starting from Sever Clint, who sale 29,269 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Dec 08. After this action, Sever Clint now owns 3,939,647 shares of Cue Health Inc, valued at $88,334 using the latest closing price.

Sever Clint, the Chief Product Officer of Cue Health Inc, sale 24,147 shares at $2.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Sever Clint is holding 3,939,647 shares at $71,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.12 for the present operating margin

+31.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cue Health Inc stands at -40.14. The total capital return value is set at -29.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.17. Equity return is now at value -52.42, with -38.95 for asset returns.

Based on Cue Health Inc (HLTH), the company’s capital structure generated 9.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.71. Total debt to assets is 7.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cue Health Inc (HLTH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.