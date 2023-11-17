Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) has decreased by -1.07 when compared to last closing price of 19.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Corebridge’s (CRBG) third-quarter results were hurt by high-interest expenses and a decline in variable annuity deposits. Management aims to achieve a return on average equity within 12-14% in 2024.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) is above average at 6.75x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) is $25.31, which is $5.69 above the current market price. The public float for CRBG is 210.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRBG on November 17, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

CRBG’s Market Performance

CRBG stock saw a decrease of 3.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.35% and a quarterly a decrease of 15.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.47% for CRBG stock, with a simple moving average of 14.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CRBG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRBG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRBG Trading at 3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBG fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.23. In addition, Corebridge Financial Inc. saw 6.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, who sale 50,000,000 shares at the price of $20.50 back on Nov 08. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 365,413,892 shares of Corebridge Financial Inc., valued at $1,025,000,000 using the latest closing price.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, the 10% Owner of Corebridge Financial Inc., sale 10,981,108 shares at $16.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, is holding 415,413,892 shares at $180,199,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBG

Equity return is now at value 23.24, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.