Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Core Molding Technologies (AMEX: CMT) has jumped by 5.10 compared to previous close of 17.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-13 that COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: CMT) (“Core Molding”, “Core” or the “Company”), a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, industrial and utilities, medium and heavy-duty truck and powersports industries across the United States, Canada and Mexico today announced that the Company will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference at 10:05 am CT on November 16, 2023, at The Statler Dallas, and management will also be available for 1×1 meetings that day. The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the conference host’s main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/southwest and in the investor relations section of the company’s website: https://coremt.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/.

Core Molding Technologies (AMEX: CMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CMT is at 1.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CMT is $25.00, which is $6.67 above the current market price. The public float for CMT is 7.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume for CMT on November 17, 2023 was 100.67K shares.

CMT’s Market Performance

CMT stock saw a decrease of 6.69% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -31.45% and a quarterly a decrease of -33.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.45% for Core Molding Technologies (CMT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.52% for CMT’s stock, with a -14.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMT stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for CMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMT in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $20 based on the research report published on November 11, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

CMT Trading at -27.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares sank -32.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMT rose by +6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.63. In addition, Core Molding Technologies saw 41.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMT starting from ANDERSON RENEE R, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $28.51 back on Sep 29. After this action, ANDERSON RENEE R now owns 85,643 shares of Core Molding Technologies, valued at $356,352 using the latest closing price.

Zimmer John P, the EVP, Treasurer, Secretary, CFO of Core Molding Technologies, sale 10,000 shares at $28.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Zimmer John P is holding 174,893 shares at $286,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.66 for the present operating margin

+13.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Core Molding Technologies stands at +3.19. The total capital return value is set at 12.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.97. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 10.88 for asset returns.

Based on Core Molding Technologies (CMT), the company’s capital structure generated 26.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.18. Total debt to assets is 15.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Core Molding Technologies (CMT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.