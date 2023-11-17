Conoco Phillips (COP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) is above average at 12.23x. The 36-month beta value for COP is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COP is $140.12, which is $28.13 above than the current price. The public float for COP is 1.19B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. The average trading volume of COP on November 17, 2023 was 4.86M shares.

COP) stock’s latest price update

Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.64 in relation to its previous close of 115.03. However, the company has experienced a -1.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that U.S. District Court judge greenlights ConocoPhillips’ (COP) $7.5B Willow project, balancing energy needs and environmental scrutiny in Alaska’s North Slope.

COP’s Market Performance

Conoco Phillips (COP) has experienced a -1.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.53% drop in the past month, and a -4.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for COP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.39% for COP stock, with a simple moving average of 2.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COP stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for COP by listing it as a “Accumulate.” The predicted price for COP in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $135 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COP Trading at -6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -11.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COP fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.65. In addition, Conoco Phillips saw -3.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COP starting from LEACH TIMOTHY A, who sale 44,000 shares at the price of $114.64 back on Nov 09. After this action, LEACH TIMOTHY A now owns 578,748 shares of Conoco Phillips, valued at $5,044,200 using the latest closing price.

LUNDQUIST ANDREW D, the Senior Vice President of Conoco Phillips, sale 30,800 shares at $123.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that LUNDQUIST ANDREW D is holding 5,937 shares at $3,813,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

+37.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conoco Phillips stands at +23.69. The total capital return value is set at 39.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.82. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 11.86 for asset returns.

Based on Conoco Phillips (COP), the company’s capital structure generated 35.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.37. Total debt to assets is 18.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Conoco Phillips (COP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.