Collective Audience Inc’s (CAUD) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, CAUD stock has gone down by -22.12%, with a monthly decline of -83.85% and a quarterly plunge of -83.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 49.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 37.77% for Collective Audience Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -78.98% for CAUD’s stock, with a -82.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CAUD is 2.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CAUD was 424.45K shares.

The stock of Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ: CAUD) has decreased by -14.56 when compared to last closing price of 2.06.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -22.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that Collective Audience (NASDAQ: CAUD ) stock is gaining on Monday even without any clear news from the marketing company. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that would explain today’s gains.

CAUD Trading at -82.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 37.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 49.52%, as shares sank -83.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAUD fell by -22.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.92. In addition, Collective Audience Inc saw -82.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAUD starting from SUEN BRENT, who purchase 90,000 shares at the price of $2.01 back on Nov 15. After this action, SUEN BRENT now owns 1,009,578 shares of Collective Audience Inc, valued at $180,900 using the latest closing price.

SUEN BRENT, the Chief Executive Officer of Collective Audience Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that SUEN BRENT is holding 919,578 shares at $205,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAUD

The total capital return value is set at -10.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.71. Equity return is now at value -5.46, with -4.56 for asset returns.

Based on Collective Audience Inc (CAUD), the company’s capital structure generated 34.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.49. Total debt to assets is 17.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Collective Audience Inc (CAUD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.