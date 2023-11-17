CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) by analysts is $1.20, which is $1.1 above the current market price. CNEY currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CNEY was 1.33M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

CNEY) stock’s latest price update

CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY)’s stock price has soared by 10.11 in relation to previous closing price of 0.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-02 that Quite frankly, the best $1 stocks to buy now are only for people with “stupid” money. By that, I mean you’re swimming so deeply in green-tinted paper that you need to lose some of that cash, just to feel alive again.

CNEY’s Market Performance

CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) has seen a 12.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.37% gain in the past month and a -46.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.58% for CNEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.42% for CNEY’s stock, with a -49.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNEY Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.29%, as shares surge +17.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY rose by +12.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0917. In addition, CN Energy Group Inc saw -86.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for CN Energy Group Inc stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02.

Based on CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.48. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.