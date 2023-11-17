Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG)’s stock price has surge by 2.26relation to previous closing price of 2.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.51% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (NYSE:CIG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Carolina Senna – Superintendent, IR Reynaldo Passanezi Filho – CEO Leonardo George de Magalhaes – CFO Marco da Camino Ancona Lopez Soligo – Chief Participation Officer Dimas Costa – Chief Commercial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Cemig’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Video Conference Call. We inform that this call is being recorded, and will be available at the company’s IR website, where you will also find the company’s presentation.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) is above average at 5.75x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) is $2.14, which is -$0.58 below the current market price. The public float for CIG is 1.46B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CIG on November 17, 2023 was 3.49M shares.

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG stock saw an increase of 7.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.82% and a quarterly increase of 14.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.02% for CIG’s stock, with a 15.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $2.90 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIG Trading at 11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.74% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +19.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR saw 38.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+19.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR stands at +11.87. The total capital return value is set at 19.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.78. Equity return is now at value 24.78, with 9.78 for asset returns.

Based on Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG), the company’s capital structure generated 54.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.44. Total debt to assets is 20.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.