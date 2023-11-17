Chimerix Inc (CMRX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) has dropped by -5.00 compared to previous close of 1.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and to provide a business overview.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMRX is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted by analysts for CMRX is $7.00, which is $6.05 above the current price. The public float for CMRX is 79.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMRX on November 17, 2023 was 541.39K shares.

CMRX’s Market Performance

CMRX’s stock has seen a 1.06% increase for the week, with a -6.86% drop in the past month and a -5.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.10% for Chimerix Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.78% for CMRX’s stock, with a -21.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMRX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CMRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CMRX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $7 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMRX Trading at -4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares sank -0.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRX rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9672. In addition, Chimerix Inc saw -48.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMRX starting from MIDDLETON FRED A, who purchase 2,705 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Nov 10. After this action, MIDDLETON FRED A now owns 82,705 shares of Chimerix Inc, valued at $2,489 using the latest closing price.

Jakeman David, the VP of Finance and Accounting of Chimerix Inc, sale 3,610 shares at $0.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Jakeman David is holding 133,142 shares at $3,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.53 for the present operating margin

+98.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chimerix Inc stands at +509.01. The total capital return value is set at -35.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 104.48. Equity return is now at value -35.21, with -32.70 for asset returns.

Based on Chimerix Inc (CMRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.09. Total debt to assets is 1.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -113.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chimerix Inc (CMRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.