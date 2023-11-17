Cepton Inc (CPTN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cepton Inc (CPTN) is $14.40, which is $11.7 above the current market price. The public float for CPTN is 4.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPTN on November 17, 2023 was 34.07K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

CPTN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cepton Inc (NASDAQ: CPTN) has dropped by -12.34 compared to previous close of 3.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -28.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:30 PM ET Company Participants Hull Xu – Chief Financial Officer Jun Pei – Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer Mitch Hourtienne – Senior Vice President of Business Development Conference Call Participants Tom Narayan – RBC Capital Markets Kevin Garrigan – WestPark Capital Matthew Galinko – Maxim Group Richard Shannon – Craig-Hallum Operator Hello and welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Cepton Inc. Business Update and Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

CPTN’s Market Performance

CPTN’s stock has fallen by -28.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.22% and a quarterly drop of -54.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.73% for Cepton Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.24% for CPTN’s stock, with a -52.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CPTN Trading at -30.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.94%, as shares sank -24.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPTN fell by -28.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Cepton Inc saw -78.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPTN starting from Qiu Ming, who sale 21,057 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Aug 21. After this action, Qiu Ming now owns 266,117 shares of Cepton Inc, valued at $11,792 using the latest closing price.

Han Liqun, the Chief Operating Officer of Cepton Inc, sale 18,673 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Han Liqun is holding 512,855 shares at $10,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-792.46 for the present operating margin

+2.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cepton Inc stands at +126.31. Equity return is now at value -139.23, with -95.54 for asset returns.

Based on Cepton Inc (CPTN), the company’s capital structure generated 2,638.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.35. Total debt to assets is 85.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cepton Inc (CPTN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.