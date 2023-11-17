Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) is $10.00, which is $7.77 above the current market price. The public float for CVM is 45.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVM on November 17, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

CVM) stock’s latest price update

Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX: CVM)’s stock price has plunge by -22.57relation to previous closing price of 2.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.69% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-18 that CEL-SCI (NYSEMKT: CVM ) stock is dropping on Tuesday after the biotechnology company announced details of a public share offering. CEL-SCI is offering up 2.5 million shares of its common stock at a price of $2 per share.

CVM’s Market Performance

Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) has experienced a -6.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 99.11% rise in the past month, and a 78.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.34% for CVM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.87% for CVM stock, with a simple moving average of 8.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVM stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVM in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on January 13, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CVM Trading at 51.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.04%, as shares surge +97.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVM fell by -6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, Cel-Sci Corp. saw -5.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVM

Equity return is now at value -123.42, with -74.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.