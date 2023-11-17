CarGurus Inc (CARG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of CarGurus Inc (CARG) has seen a 7.26% increase in the past week, with a 12.48% gain in the past month, and a 11.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for CARG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.11% for CARG’s stock, with a 7.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) is above average at 11.08x. The 36-month beta value for CARG is also noteworthy at 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CARG is $23.42, which is $3.32 above than the current price. The public float for CARG is 82.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.43% of that float. The average trading volume of CARG on November 17, 2023 was 941.72K shares.

CARG) stock’s latest price update

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG)’s stock price has plunge by -2.62relation to previous closing price of 20.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.26% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-09 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles1, today announced that Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in fireside chats at the following conferences:

Analysts’ Opinion of CARG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CARG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CARG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $21 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARG Trading at 12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +12.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARG rose by +7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.36. In addition, CarGurus Inc saw 43.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CARG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.55 for the present operating margin

+38.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarGurus Inc stands at +11.71. The total capital return value is set at 13.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.48. Equity return is now at value 33.07, with 21.08 for asset returns.

Based on CarGurus Inc (CARG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.29. Total debt to assets is 7.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.56.

Conclusion

In summary, CarGurus Inc (CARG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.