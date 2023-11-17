C3is Inc (CISS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of C3is Inc (CISS) has gone down by -3.02% for the week, with a 1.58% rise in the past month and a -8.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.14% for CISS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.30% for CISS’s stock, with a -53.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

CISS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On November 17, 2023, CISS’s average trading volume was 429.07K shares.

CISS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of C3is Inc (NASDAQ: CISS) has decreased by -3.29 when compared to last closing price of 0.43.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-07-19 that The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

CISS Trading at 0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.16%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISS fell by -3.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4156. In addition, C3is Inc saw -95.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CISS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.26 for the present operating margin

+60.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3is Inc stands at +57.53.

Based on C3is Inc (CISS), the company’s capital structure generated 83.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.41. Total debt to assets is 44.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.22.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of C3is Inc (CISS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.