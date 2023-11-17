BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) has increased by 9.41 when compared to last closing price of 2.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 21.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Does BRF (BRFS) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) is $2.44, which is -$0.35 below the current market price. The public float for BRFS is 1.08B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRFS on November 17, 2023 was 5.02M shares.

BRFS’s Market Performance

BRFS stock saw an increase of 21.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 36.10% and a quarterly increase of 34.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.90% for BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.15% for BRFS stock, with a simple moving average of 61.10% for the last 200 days.

BRFS Trading at 32.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares surge +36.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS rose by +21.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, BRF S.A. ADR saw 76.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+14.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. ADR stands at -5.79. The total capital return value is set at 1.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.45. Equity return is now at value -28.81, with -6.38 for asset returns.

Based on BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 235.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.21. Total debt to assets is 45.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 195.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.