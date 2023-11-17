BRC Inc (BRCC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

BRC Inc (NYSE: BRCC)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.98 in comparison to its previous close of 3.29, however, the company has experienced a 24.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Tanner Doss – VP of IR Evan Hafer – Founder and CEO Chris Mondzelewski – President Steve Kadenacy – CFO Conference Call Participants Michael Baker – DA Davidson Sarang Vora – Telsey Group Joe Altobello – Raymond James Jon Andersen – William Blair Matt McGinley – Needham and Company Operator Greetings and welcome to the Black Rifle Coffee Company’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.68.

The public float for BRCC is 60.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.36% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of BRCC was 517.81K shares.

BRCC’s Market Performance

BRCC’s stock has seen a 24.17% increase for the week, with a 33.45% rise in the past month and a -10.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.52% for BRC Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.05% for BRCC’s stock, with a -22.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRCC Trading at 13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.26%, as shares surge +38.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRCC rose by +24.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, BRC Inc saw -38.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRCC starting from Welling Glenn W., who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $3.27 back on Nov 15. After this action, Welling Glenn W. now owns 12,651,018 shares of BRC Inc, valued at $653,440 using the latest closing price.

Dickson Kathryn P, the Director of BRC Inc, purchase 30,000 shares at $3.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Dickson Kathryn P is holding 142,710 shares at $98,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.49 for the present operating margin

+10.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRC Inc stands at -27.51. The total capital return value is set at -64.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -137.91. Equity return is now at value -67.35, with -7.79 for asset returns.

Based on BRC Inc (BRCC), the company’s capital structure generated 275.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.40. Total debt to assets is 31.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 258.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, BRC Inc (BRCC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.