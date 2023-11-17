Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.60 compared to its previous closing price of 3.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-07 that The biotech unveiled its latest set of quarterly figures. With two recently commercialized medicines, its revenue leaped significantly higher on a year-over-year basis.

, and the 36-month beta value for BLUE is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price suggested by analysts for BLUE is $7.20, which is $4.16 above the current market price. The public float for BLUE is 106.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.12% of that float. The average trading volume for BLUE on November 17, 2023 was 3.48M shares.

BLUE’s Market Performance

BLUE stock saw an increase of 0.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.92% and a quarterly increase of -13.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.04% for Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.57% for BLUE’s stock, with a -20.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BLUE Trading at -1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares surge +9.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, Bluebird bio Inc saw -56.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Obenshain Andrew, who sale 807 shares at the price of $3.17 back on Nov 03. After this action, Obenshain Andrew now owns 291,134 shares of Bluebird bio Inc, valued at $2,555 using the latest closing price.

Colvin Richard A, the Chief Medical Officer of Bluebird bio Inc, sale 2,343 shares at $2.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Colvin Richard A is holding 125,735 shares at $6,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10679.79 for the present operating margin

-319.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bluebird bio Inc stands at -7411.12. The total capital return value is set at -81.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.47. Equity return is now at value -47.81, with -16.08 for asset returns.

Based on Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.90. Total debt to assets is 50.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.