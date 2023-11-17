BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BKSY is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BKSY is $2.75, which is $1.44 above the current price. The public float for BKSY is 92.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKSY on November 17, 2023 was 606.43K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

BKSY) stock’s latest price update

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY)’s stock price has soared by 5.85 in relation to previous closing price of 1.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Aly Bonilla – VP of IR Brian O’Toole – CEO Henry Dubois – CFO Conference Call Participants Jaeson Schmidt – Lake Street Edison Yu – Deutsche Bank Josh Sullivan – Benchmark Company Jeff Van Rhee – Craig Hallum Greg Mesniaeff – WestPark Capital Griffin Boss – B. Riley Securities FBR Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to BlackSky Technology’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

BKSY’s Market Performance

BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) has experienced a 10.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.47% rise in the past month, and a -6.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.30% for BKSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.10% for BKSY’s stock, with a -13.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKSY stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BKSY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKSY in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKSY Trading at 7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKSY rose by +10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2270. In addition, BlackSky Technology Inc saw -14.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKSY starting from O’Toole Brian E, who sale 75,660 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Mar 14. After this action, O’Toole Brian E now owns 2,864,450 shares of BlackSky Technology Inc, valued at $105,924 using the latest closing price.

Dubois Henry Edward, the Chief Financial Officer of BlackSky Technology Inc, sale 7,547 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Dubois Henry Edward is holding 882,775 shares at $10,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-132.44 for the present operating margin

-9.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackSky Technology Inc stands at -114.58. The total capital return value is set at -38.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.11. Equity return is now at value -57.57, with -28.41 for asset returns.

Based on BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY), the company’s capital structure generated 65.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.59. Total debt to assets is 33.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.