BioVie Inc (BIVI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BioVie Inc (BIVI) by analysts is $11.50, which is $7.64 above the current market price. The public float for BIVI is 13.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.41% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of BIVI was 367.36K shares.

BIVI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI) has surged by 22.54 when compared to previous closing price of 3.15, but the company has seen a 28.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-13 that BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) has presented data from its Phase 2b trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of its drug candidate BIV201 for liver disease at The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases – The Liver Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts. The company said the trial showed that BIV201 in combination with the standard of care in patients with refractory ascites due to cirrhosis was well tolerated with no major difference in treatment-emergent adverse events when compared to the standard of care alone.

BIVI’s Market Performance

BIVI’s stock has risen by 28.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.77% and a quarterly rise of 6.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.76% for BioVie Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.95% for BIVI stock, with a simple moving average of -29.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIVI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BIVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIVI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BIVI Trading at 10.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.45%, as shares surge +13.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIVI rose by +28.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.67. In addition, BioVie Inc saw -50.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIVI starting from GORLIN STEVE, who sale 8,560 shares at the price of $3.05 back on Sep 05. After this action, GORLIN STEVE now owns 75,680 shares of BioVie Inc, valued at $26,108 using the latest closing price.

BERMAN RICHARD J, the Director of BioVie Inc, sale 10,805 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that BERMAN RICHARD J is holding 16,789 shares at $37,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIVI

The total capital return value is set at -197.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -275.32. Equity return is now at value -748.41, with -216.87 for asset returns.

Based on BioVie Inc (BIVI), the company’s capital structure generated 94.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.45. Total debt to assets is 41.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, BioVie Inc (BIVI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.