Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) is 4.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BZH is 2.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) is $35.33, which is $8.39 above the current market price. The public float for BZH is 27.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.58% of that float. On November 17, 2023, BZH’s average trading volume was 424.35K shares.

BZH) stock’s latest price update

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH)’s stock price has dropped by -10.91 in relation to previous closing price of 30.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants David Goldberg – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Allan Merrill – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Julio Romero – Sidoti & Company Alan Ratner – Zelman & Associates Alex Rygiel – B. Riley Securities Jay McCanless – Wedbush Securities Alex Barron – Housing Research Center Operator Good afternoon and welcome to the Beazer Homes Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2023.

BZH’s Market Performance

BZH’s stock has fallen by -7.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.31% and a quarterly drop of -4.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.57% for Beazer Homes USA Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.60% for BZH’s stock, with a 18.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZH stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for BZH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BZH in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $32 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BZH Trading at 5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +22.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZH fell by -5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.77. In addition, Beazer Homes USA Inc. saw 111.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BZH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.76 for the present operating margin

+23.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beazer Homes USA Inc. stands at +9.53. The total capital return value is set at 14.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.02. Equity return is now at value 19.97, with 8.37 for asset returns.

Based on Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH), the company’s capital structure generated 105.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.43. Total debt to assets is 44.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.