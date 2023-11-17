Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) has plunged by -7.38 when compared to previous closing price of 32.50, but the company has seen a -2.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that All three retailers beat on both lines, but they didn’t all raise guidance.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) is above average at 9.43x. The 36-month beta value for BBWI is also noteworthy at 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BBWI is $42.72, which is $15.01 above than the current price. The public float for BBWI is 225.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.44% of that float. The average trading volume of BBWI on November 17, 2023 was 3.42M shares.

BBWI’s Market Performance

BBWI stock saw a decrease of -2.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.00% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.12% for Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.87% for BBWI stock, with a simple moving average of -17.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $30 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBWI Trading at -6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.33. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc saw -28.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Arlin Wendy C., who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Mar 28. After this action, Arlin Wendy C. now owns 91,072 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc, valued at $62,222 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.17 for the present operating margin

+43.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bath & Body Works Inc stands at +10.50. The total capital return value is set at 32.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.