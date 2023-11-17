Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Stock Faces 5.90% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, BLDP stock has gone up by 4.91%, with a monthly gain of 3.42% and a quarterly plunge of -13.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.44% for Ballard Power Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.40% for BLDP stock, with a simple moving average of -20.07% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for BLDP is at 1.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BLDP is $5.46, which is $1.83 above the current market price. The public float for BLDP is 241.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.16% of that float. The average trading volume for BLDP on November 17, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

BLDP) stock’s latest price update

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.63 compared to its previous closing price of 3.69. However, the company has seen a 4.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that Energy stocks are a fickle bunch. More prone to economic cycles than many companies, considering massive up-front expenses usually fueled by short-term debt, their financial positioning is constantly precarious.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BLDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLDP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLDP Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares surge +7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDP rose by +4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, Ballard Power Systems Inc. saw -24.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.86 for the present operating margin

-25.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stands at -207.07. The total capital return value is set at -11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.77. Equity return is now at value -14.45, with -13.32 for asset returns.

Based on Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.34. Total debt to assets is 1.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.