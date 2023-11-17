Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) is $4.05, which is $1.93 above the current market price. The public float for AUR is 671.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AUR on November 17, 2023 was 7.58M shares.

AUR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) has jumped by 1.44 compared to previous close of 2.09. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

AUR’s Market Performance

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) has experienced a 18.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.48% rise in the past month, and a -35.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.98% for AUR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.72% for AUR’s stock, with a -0.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AUR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AUR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $3 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AUR Trading at -7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +17.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUR rose by +18.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.88. In addition, Aurora Innovation Inc saw 75.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUR starting from Anderson Sterling, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $3.54 back on Sep 18. After this action, Anderson Sterling now owns 61,933 shares of Aurora Innovation Inc, valued at $707,240 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Sterling, the Director of Aurora Innovation Inc, sale 3,926 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Anderson Sterling is holding 61,933 shares at $13,679 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1085.29 for the present operating margin

+26.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Innovation Inc stands at -2533.82. The total capital return value is set at -27.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.01. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -38.97 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.08. Total debt to assets is 6.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 932.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.