Augmedix Inc (AUGX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AUGX is 0.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Augmedix Inc (AUGX) is $7.63, which is $3.13 above the current market price. The public float for AUGX is 31.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% of that float. On November 17, 2023, AUGX’s average trading volume was 223.59K shares.

AUGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ: AUGX) has plunged by -17.31 when compared to previous closing price of 5.43, but the company has seen a -16.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that The consensus price target hints at a 36.7% upside potential for Augmedix, Inc. (AUGX). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

AUGX’s Market Performance

Augmedix Inc (AUGX) has seen a -16.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.53% decline in the past month and a -14.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.96% for AUGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.59% for AUGX stock, with a simple moving average of 20.20% for the last 200 days.

AUGX Trading at -11.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%, as shares sank -16.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUGX fell by -16.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +184.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, Augmedix Inc saw 187.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUGX starting from Traylor Margie L., who purchase 26,530 shares at the price of $4.51 back on Jun 14. After this action, Traylor Margie L. now owns 47,331 shares of Augmedix Inc, valued at $119,649 using the latest closing price.

Ginocchio Paul, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Augmedix Inc, purchase 18,000 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Ginocchio Paul is holding 118,000 shares at $21,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.32 for the present operating margin

+45.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Augmedix Inc stands at -79.04. The total capital return value is set at -78.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.18. Equity return is now at value -564.45, with -52.01 for asset returns.

Based on Augmedix Inc (AUGX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,157.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.05. Total debt to assets is 50.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 842.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Augmedix Inc (AUGX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.