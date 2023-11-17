Atkore Inc (ATKR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atkore Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is above average at 6.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atkore Inc (ATKR) is $185.50, which is $56.23 above the current market price. The public float for ATKR is 37.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATKR on November 17, 2023 was 342.62K shares.

Atkore Inc (NYSE: ATKR)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.41 in comparison to its previous close of 135.23, however, the company has experienced a -2.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Atkore’s share price has increased over 30% in the past year, driven by successful expansion through M&A acquisitions. YoY sales growth was negative 13.4% due to decreased selling prices, indicating a highly competitive market. The market is optimistic, but short interest is over 10%, and the risk of buying now is too great, making it a hold.

ATKR’s Market Performance

ATKR’s stock has fallen by -2.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.02% and a quarterly drop of -9.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for Atkore Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.31% for ATKR’s stock, with a -7.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATKR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ATKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATKR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $146 based on the research report published on December 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATKR Trading at -6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATKR fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.92. In addition, Atkore Inc saw 13.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATKR starting from Lowe LeAngela W., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $160.09 back on Jul 18. After this action, Lowe LeAngela W. now owns 25,585 shares of Atkore Inc, valued at $480,282 using the latest closing price.

MUSE SCOTT H, the Director of Atkore Inc, sale 1,211 shares at $150.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that MUSE SCOTT H is holding 26,583 shares at $181,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.61 for the present operating margin

+40.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atkore Inc stands at +22.97. The total capital return value is set at 66.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.31. Equity return is now at value 59.60, with 28.69 for asset returns.

Based on Atkore Inc (ATKR), the company’s capital structure generated 66.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.97. Total debt to assets is 32.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atkore Inc (ATKR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.