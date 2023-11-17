Aterian Inc (ATER): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aterian Inc (ATER) is $0.75, which is $0.38 above the current market price. The public float for ATER is 76.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATER on November 17, 2023 was 502.89K shares.

ATER) stock’s latest price update

Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.88 compared to its previous closing price of 0.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Ilya Grozovsky – Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development Joe Risico – Co-Chief Executive Officer Arturo Rodriguez – Co-Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Mike Zabran – ROTH MKM Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners Ilya Grozovsky Thank you for joining us today to discuss Aterian’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results. On today’s call are Joe Risico and Arturo Rodriguez, our Co-CEOs.

ATER’s Market Performance

ATER’s stock has risen by 15.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.38% and a quarterly drop of -2.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.72% for Aterian Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.75% for ATER’s stock, with a -40.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATER stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ATER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATER in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $3 based on the research report published on January 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATER Trading at 18.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.96%, as shares surge +22.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATER rose by +15.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3056. In addition, Aterian Inc saw -51.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATER starting from Zahut Roi Zion, who sale 11,489 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Sep 12. After this action, Zahut Roi Zion now owns 1,339,036 shares of Aterian Inc, valued at $3,906 using the latest closing price.

Sarig Yaniv Zion, the Chief Executive Officer of Aterian Inc, sale 93,378 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Sarig Yaniv Zion is holding 2,982,259 shares at $47,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.07 for the present operating margin

+47.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aterian Inc stands at -88.75. The total capital return value is set at -30.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -120.36. Equity return is now at value -123.47, with -71.57 for asset returns.

Based on Aterian Inc (ATER), the company’s capital structure generated 22.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aterian Inc (ATER) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.