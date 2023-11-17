Assessing the Risk and Potential of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.’s (KLIC) Stock

In the past week, KLIC stock has gone up by 13.85%, with a monthly gain of 7.98% and a quarterly plunge of -2.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.41% for Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.45% for KLIC’s stock, with a -4.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) is 49.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KLIC is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) is $58.25, which is $9.27 above the current market price. The public float for KLIC is 54.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.58% of that float. On November 17, 2023, KLIC’s average trading volume was 526.94K shares.

KLIC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) has jumped by 4.73 compared to previous close of 46.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that On October 25 2023 an on-line edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 100 Fastest Growing Public Companies. My Dogcatcher quest to sniff-out dividend-buys found 57 dividend-paying fast-growers using YCharts 11/1/23 data. The companies featured on the fastest-growing companies list, which ranks companies based on growth in revenue, profits, and stock returns, are worth a combined $4 trillion in market capitalization. 57 dividend yielding stocks highlighted those 100 fastest-growers and ranged 0.04% to 15.8% in annual-yield, while the 100 ranged -73.61% to 122.42% in broker-estimated one-year price-target-upsides by YCharts 11/1/23 reckoning.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLIC stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for KLIC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KLIC in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $55 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KLIC Trading at 6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLIC rose by +13.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.80. In addition, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. saw 10.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLIC starting from CHEN FUSEN ERNIE, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $47.04 back on Oct 12. After this action, CHEN FUSEN ERNIE now owns 1,064,380 shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc., valued at $1,411,053 using the latest closing price.

CHEN FUSEN ERNIE, the President and CEO of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $47.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that CHEN FUSEN ERNIE is holding 1,094,380 shares at $1,413,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.44 for the present operating margin

+49.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. stands at +28.83. The total capital return value is set at 39.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.70. Equity return is now at value 4.82, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.37. Total debt to assets is 2.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.