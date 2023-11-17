Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) is $6.33, which is $4.61 above the current market price. The public float for AQST is 62.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AQST on November 17, 2023 was 207.60K shares.

The stock of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) has increased by 8.18 when compared to last closing price of 1.59.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

AQST’s Market Performance

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) has seen a 0.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.78% gain in the past month and a -1.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.20% for AQST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.36% for AQST’s stock, with a 12.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQST stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AQST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AQST in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on April 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AQST Trading at 11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares surge +6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQST rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5640. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc saw 90.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AQST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.23 for the present operating margin

+58.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc stands at -114.11. The total capital return value is set at -217.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -749.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.