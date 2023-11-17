Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is 9.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APTV is 1.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aptiv PLC (APTV) is $115.46, which is $36.31 above the current market price. The public float for APTV is 281.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. On November 17, 2023, APTV’s average trading volume was 2.11M shares.

APTV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has plunged by -1.42 when compared to previous closing price of 80.29, but the company has seen a 8.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-16 that DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, will present at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference, November 30 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

APTV’s Market Performance

Aptiv PLC (APTV) has seen a 8.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -13.98% decline in the past month and a -17.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.95% for APTV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.05% for APTV stock, with a simple moving average of -22.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTV stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for APTV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APTV in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $80 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APTV Trading at -13.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV rose by +8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.94. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw -15.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from Massaro Joseph R, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $101.87 back on Sep 15. After this action, Massaro Joseph R now owns 206,773 shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $193,553 using the latest closing price.

CLARK KEVIN P, the Chairman and CEO of Aptiv PLC, sale 6,665 shares at $89.98 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that CLARK KEVIN P is holding 554,799 shares at $599,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+20.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptiv PLC stands at +3.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 24.06, with 10.45 for asset returns.

Based on Aptiv PLC (APTV), the company’s capital structure generated 79.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.14. Total debt to assets is 31.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aptiv PLC (APTV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.