Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of WANG & LEE Group Inc. (WLGS)

The public float for WLGS is 2.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. The average trading volume of WLGS on November 17, 2023 was 125.02K shares.

The stock price of WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) has jumped by 82.90 compared to previous close of 0.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 40.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-05 that Normally, IPO activity gains momentum in the second quarter and peaks in June. This year was no exception.

WLGS’s Market Performance

WLGS’s stock has risen by 40.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 33.45% and a quarterly drop of -16.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.48% for WANG & LEE Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.80% for WLGS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -38.03% for the last 200 days.

WLGS Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.53%, as shares surge +2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLGS rose by +50.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5603. In addition, WANG & LEE Group Inc. saw -76.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WLGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.38 for the present operating margin

+18.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for WANG & LEE Group Inc. stands at -14.31.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In summary, WANG & LEE Group Inc. (WLGS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.