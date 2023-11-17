Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) is above average at 11.34x. The 36-month beta value for TECK is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TECK is $47.92, which is $12.62 above than the current price. The public float for TECK is 506.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume of TECK on November 17, 2023 was 3.41M shares.

TECK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) has dropped by -0.84 compared to previous close of 35.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-16 that Glencore PLC (LSE:GLEN) and Teck Resources Ltd (TSX:TECK.B) are each winners in the former’s strategic acquisition of Elk Valley Resources (EVR) deal, Teck’s coal business, according to analysts at Jefferies. “(A) Glencore acquisition of EVR makes sense strategically and economically, and a sale of EVR should be a significant positive for Teck,” Jefferies wrote following news of the finalized deal.

TECK’s Market Performance

TECK’s stock has risen by 2.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.97% and a quarterly drop of -9.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for Teck Resources Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.81% for TECK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.51% for the last 200 days.

TECK Trading at -10.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares sank -11.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.09. In addition, Teck Resources Ltd saw -5.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.81 for the present operating margin

+48.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Ltd stands at +23.61. The total capital return value is set at 21.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.25. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 4.22 for asset returns.

Based on Teck Resources Ltd (TECK), the company’s capital structure generated 39.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.22. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.