Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Seer Inc (SEER)

The 36-month beta value for SEER is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SEER is $10.00, which is $8.53 above than the current price. The public float for SEER is 41.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.72% of that float. The average trading volume of SEER on November 17, 2023 was 315.75K shares.

SEER) stock’s latest price update

Seer Inc (NASDAQ: SEER) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.45 compared to its previous closing price of 1.66. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a leading life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced company management will be participating in the upcoming Canaccord MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health and Services Forum in New York, NY.

SEER’s Market Performance

Seer Inc (SEER) has experienced a -8.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.39% drop in the past month, and a -41.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.00% for SEER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.05% for SEER’s stock, with a -58.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEER stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SEER by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEER in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEER Trading at -27.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares sank -20.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEER fell by -8.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6912. In addition, Seer Inc saw -74.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEER starting from Farokhzad Omid, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $2.45 back on Aug 23. After this action, Farokhzad Omid now owns 807,744 shares of Seer Inc, valued at $97,968 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Scott D, the Chief Commercial Officer of Seer Inc, sale 1,468 shares at $3.56 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Thomas Scott D is holding 95,532 shares at $5,224 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-667.64 for the present operating margin

+2.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seer Inc stands at -633.07. The total capital return value is set at -19.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.59. Equity return is now at value -21.08, with -19.26 for asset returns.

Based on Seer Inc (SEER), the company’s capital structure generated 6.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.26. Total debt to assets is 6.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -17.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 34.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Seer Inc (SEER) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.