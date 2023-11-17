Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE: NMR) is above average at 13.53x. The 36-month beta value for NMR is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NMR is $4.10, which is $0.03 above than the current price. The public float for NMR is 3.01B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of NMR on November 17, 2023 was 6.28M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

NMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE: NMR) has dropped by -0.49 compared to previous close of 4.09. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Nomura Holdings, Inc.’s ability to meet its 2025 ROE goal is uncertain. But Nomura Holdings is a play on the expansion of Japan’s investor base in the future in tandem with an increase in financial literacy. A Hold rating for Nomura stock is fair, as I think that it is premature to turn bullish on the stock now.

NMR’s Market Performance

NMR’s stock has risen by 2.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.30% and a quarterly rise of 11.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.39% for NMR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.59% for the last 200 days.

NMR Trading at -0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMR rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.98. In addition, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR saw 8.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMR starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 7,986 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 30. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 182,013 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR, valued at $9,184 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.86 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR stands at +3.74. The total capital return value is set at 0.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.65. Equity return is now at value 4.29, with 0.26 for asset returns.

Based on Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR), the company’s capital structure generated 892.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.92. Total debt to assets is 58.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 378.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.