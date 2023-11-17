Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Jacobs Solutions Inc (J)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE: J) is above average at 22.94x. The 36-month beta value for J is also noteworthy at 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for J is $159.32, which is $26.22 above than the current price. The public float for J is 124.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. The average trading volume of J on November 17, 2023 was 576.95K shares.

J) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE: J) has decreased by -2.85 when compared to last closing price of 137.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Beyond analysts’ top -and-bottom-line estimates for Jacobs Solutions (J), evaluate projections for some of its key metrics to gain a better insight into how the business might have performed for the quarter ended September 2023.

J’s Market Performance

Jacobs Solutions Inc (J) has experienced a 0.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.53% drop in the past month, and a -0.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for J. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.02% for J’s stock, with a 7.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of J

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for J stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for J by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for J in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $149 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

J Trading at -0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought J to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, J rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.14. In addition, Jacobs Solutions Inc saw 10.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at J starting from DEMETRIOU STEVEN J., who sale 6,666 shares at the price of $138.97 back on Oct 16. After this action, DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. now owns 567,960 shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc, valued at $926,374 using the latest closing price.

DEMETRIOU STEVEN J., the Executive Chair of Jacobs Solutions Inc, sale 6,666 shares at $132.81 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. is holding 574,626 shares at $885,311 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for J

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.25 for the present operating margin

+20.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jacobs Solutions Inc stands at +4.33. The total capital return value is set at 10.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.58. Equity return is now at value 11.91, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Jacobs Solutions Inc (J), the company’s capital structure generated 68.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.73. Total debt to assets is 28.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Jacobs Solutions Inc (J) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.