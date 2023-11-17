An In-Depth Look at Pinterest Inc’s (PINS) Stock Performance

The stock of Pinterest Inc (PINS) has seen a 0.03% increase in the past week, with a 16.55% gain in the past month, and a 18.22% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for PINS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.31% for PINS’s stock, with a 18.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PINS is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price recommended by analysts for Pinterest Inc (PINS) is $35.01, which is $3.74 above the current market price. The public float for PINS is 577.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% of that float. On November 17, 2023, PINS’s average trading volume was 11.36M shares.

PINS) stock’s latest price update

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.23relation to previous closing price of 31.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.03% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that With healthy fundamentals and upward estimate revisions, Pinterest (PINS) appears to be an enticing investment option at the moment.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PINS Trading at 12.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +17.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.11. In addition, Pinterest Inc saw 28.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from JORDAN JEFFREY D, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Nov 01. After this action, JORDAN JEFFREY D now owns 134,215 shares of Pinterest Inc, valued at $75,000 using the latest closing price.

Rajaram Gokul, the Director of Pinterest Inc, sale 1,934 shares at $27.46 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Rajaram Gokul is holding 50,986 shares at $53,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -7.37, with -6.27 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pinterest Inc (PINS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.