American Software Inc. (AMSWA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -11.61 in relation to its previous close of 10.98. However, the company has experienced a -11.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Although the revenue and EPS for American Software (AMSWA) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended October 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Software Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) is above average at 29.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Software Inc. (AMSWA) is $15.33, which is $6.63 above the current market price. The public float for AMSWA is 31.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMSWA on November 17, 2023 was 218.29K shares.

AMSWA’s Market Performance

AMSWA’s stock has seen a -11.61% decrease for the week, with a -14.72% drop in the past month and a -10.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for American Software Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.62% for AMSWA’s stock, with a -18.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMSWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMSWA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AMSWA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMSWA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on June 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AMSWA Trading at -13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMSWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -14.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMSWA fell by -11.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.90. In addition, American Software Inc. saw -33.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMSWA starting from DOW H ALLAN, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $12.46 back on Mar 31. After this action, DOW H ALLAN now owns 97,115 shares of American Software Inc., valued at $186,962 using the latest closing price.

Sell Bryan L., the Controller of American Software Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $12.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Sell Bryan L. is holding 0 shares at $24,704 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMSWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.15 for the present operating margin

+59.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Software Inc. stands at +8.43. The total capital return value is set at 7.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.64. Equity return is now at value 7.15, with 5.22 for asset returns.

Based on American Software Inc. (AMSWA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.34. Total debt to assets is 0.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Software Inc. (AMSWA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.