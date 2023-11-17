Altice USA Inc (ATUS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altice USA Inc (ATUS) is $4.64, which is $2.45 above the current market price. The public float for ATUS is 344.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATUS on November 17, 2023 was 3.16M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

ATUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) has dropped by -7.59 compared to previous close of 2.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Altice’s (ATUS) third-quarter 2023 results reflect the adverse impact of a challenging macroeconomic environment and business uncertainties.

ATUS’s Market Performance

ATUS’s stock has fallen by -2.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -28.20% and a quarterly drop of -31.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.86% for Altice USA Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.56% for ATUS’s stock, with a -31.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATUS Trading at -25.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares sank -27.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Altice USA Inc saw -52.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 7.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.