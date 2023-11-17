Allakos Inc (ALLK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALLK is 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALLK is 66.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALLK on November 17, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

ALLK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK) has plunged by -9.14 when compared to previous closing price of 1.97, but the company has seen a 2.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-27 that An analyst’s recommendation may have helped boost Allakos stock. Allakos has two lead therapies to treat autoimmune skin disorders.

ALLK’s Market Performance

ALLK’s stock has risen by 2.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.77% and a quarterly drop of -42.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.42% for Allakos Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.18% for ALLK’s stock, with a -56.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLK stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ALLK by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ALLK in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $11 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALLK Trading at -15.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.84%, as shares sank -5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLK rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8822. In addition, Allakos Inc saw -78.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLK

Equity return is now at value -58.79, with -47.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allakos Inc (ALLK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.