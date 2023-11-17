Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) is $0.45, which is -$0.06 below the current market price. The public float for ADN is 43.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADN on November 17, 2023 was 400.10K shares.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADN)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.91 in comparison to its previous close of 0.46, however, the company has experienced a 20.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Vasilis Gregoriou – Chairman and CEO Kevin Brackman – CFO Conference Call Participants Sean Urquhart – Hannam & Partners Roger Bell – Hannam & Partners Operator Good morning, everyone. I will be your conference operator today.

ADN’s Market Performance

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) has seen a 20.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.43% gain in the past month and a -18.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.09% for ADN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.53% for ADN’s stock, with a -40.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ADN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on May 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ADN Trading at 20.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.19%, as shares surge +30.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADN rose by +18.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4163. In addition, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc saw -71.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADN starting from Brackman Kevin L., who sale 27,771 shares at the price of $0.53 back on Sep 06. After this action, Brackman Kevin L. now owns 176,477 shares of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc, valued at $14,746 using the latest closing price.

Gregoriou Vassilios, the CEO, Chair of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc, sale 14,157 shares at $0.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Gregoriou Vassilios is holding 6,367,669 shares at $7,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-642.27 for the present operating margin

-63.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc stands at -948.54. The total capital return value is set at -48.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.83. Equity return is now at value -133.29, with -102.02 for asset returns.

Based on Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN), the company’s capital structure generated 18.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.85. Total debt to assets is 13.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.