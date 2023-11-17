Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.23 in comparison to its previous close of 3.44, however, the company has experienced a -3.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-22 that STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) (“Acurx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today that David P.

while the 36-month beta value is -1.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) is $12.33, which is $8.71 above the current market price. The public float for ACXP is 11.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACXP on November 17, 2023 was 731.54K shares.

ACXP’s Market Performance

The stock of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) has seen a -3.47% decrease in the past week, with a -37.15% drop in the past month, and a 94.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.57% for ACXP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.00% for ACXP’s stock, with a 25.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACXP Trading at 16.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.52%, as shares sank -27.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +104.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACXP fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -9.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACXP

The total capital return value is set at -122.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -122.61. Equity return is now at value -185.78, with -140.57 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.