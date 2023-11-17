23andMe Holding Co (ME): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 23andMe Holding Co (ME) is $3.30, which is $2.76 above the current market price. The public float for ME is 269.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ME on November 17, 2023 was 3.39M shares.

The stock of 23andMe Holding Co (NASDAQ: ME) has increased by 7.09 when compared to last closing price of 0.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Ian Cooney – Senior Director, IR Anne Wojcicki – Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Joseph Selsavage – Interim Chief Financial and Accounting Officer Jennifer Low – Head of Therapeutics Bill Richards – Head of Therapeutics Discovery Conference Call Participants Chad Wiatrowski – TD Cowen David Lebowitz – Citigroup Inc. Operator Hello, and welcome to 23andMe’s Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

ME’s Market Performance

23andMe Holding Co (ME) has seen a 11.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.80% decline in the past month and a -28.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.76% for ME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.03% for ME’s stock, with a -52.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ME stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ME in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on November 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ME Trading at -9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.11%, as shares sank -0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ME rose by +11.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8164. In addition, 23andMe Holding Co saw -62.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ME starting from HIBBS KATHY L, who sale 38,548 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Nov 02. After this action, HIBBS KATHY L now owns 1,284,976 shares of 23andMe Holding Co, valued at $33,437 using the latest closing price.

HIBBS KATHY L, the Chief Administrative Officer of 23andMe Holding Co, sale 38,548 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that HIBBS KATHY L is holding 1,284,976 shares at $31,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.19 for the present operating margin

+32.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for 23andMe Holding Co stands at -104.06. The total capital return value is set at -35.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.90. Equity return is now at value -46.51, with -36.48 for asset returns.

Based on 23andMe Holding Co (ME), the company’s capital structure generated 11.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.67. Total debt to assets is 9.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 113.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 23andMe Holding Co (ME) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.