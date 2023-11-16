ZK International Group Co Ltd. (ZKIN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ZK International Group Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) has increased by 46.11 when compared to last closing price of 0.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 51.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Pulse2 reported 2022-01-13 that The stock price of ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) increased by 17.93% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened.

, and the 36-month beta value for ZKIN is at 1.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The public float for ZKIN is 18.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.37% of that float. The average trading volume for ZKIN on November 16, 2023 was 35.83K shares.

ZKIN’s Market Performance

ZKIN’s stock has seen a 51.15% increase for the week, with a 34.48% rise in the past month and a 55.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.28% for ZK International Group Co Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.77% for ZKIN’s stock, with a 19.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZKIN Trading at 36.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.16%, as shares surge +48.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZKIN rose by +51.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5469. In addition, ZK International Group Co Ltd. saw 93.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZKIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.68 for the present operating margin

+6.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZK International Group Co Ltd. stands at -3.82. The total capital return value is set at -4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.67.

Based on ZK International Group Co Ltd. (ZKIN), the company’s capital structure generated 28.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.40. Total debt to assets is 19.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZK International Group Co Ltd. (ZKIN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.