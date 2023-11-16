Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ZAPP) has jumped by 18.86 compared to previous close of 0.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 34.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Green Stock News reported 2023-07-26 that Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ: ZAPP), a producer of 2 wheel EV’s, has been granted European patents for two components of its i300 electric urban motorcycle. The Z-shaped exoskeleton and removable front fender are at the core of the i300’s innovative design, combining the performance of a motorbike with the convenience of a scooter.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZAPP is 0.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The public float for ZAPP is 20.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. On November 16, 2023, ZAPP’s average trading volume was 668.69K shares.

ZAPP’s Market Performance

The stock of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP) has seen a 34.05% increase in the past week, with a -46.20% drop in the past month, and a -80.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.97% for ZAPP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.42% for ZAPP’s stock, with a -93.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZAPP Trading at -56.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZAPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.01%, as shares sank -49.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZAPP rose by +34.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2522. In addition, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd saw -97.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZAPP

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.61. Equity return is now at value -0.61, with -0.58 for asset returns.

Based on Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.04. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.