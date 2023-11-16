Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) Stock Showcases 3.27% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) has gone up by 0.80% for the week, with a 6.01% rise in the past month and a -2.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.56% for YUM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.27% for YUM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.05% for the last 200 days.

Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YUM is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for YUM is $138.22, which is $11.6 above the current price. The public float for YUM is 280.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YUM on November 16, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

YUM) stock’s latest price update

Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.71 in comparison to its previous close of 127.53, however, the company has experienced a 0.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-11-01 that Yum! Brands (YUM) beat third-quarter estimates on EPS, but missed on revenue, reporting $1.71 billion compared to estimates of $1.77 billion. The company aggressively promoted discounts and deals across its franchises, most notably with Taco Bell which saw 8% year-over-year growth in same-store sales.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $115 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YUM Trading at 2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.90. In addition, Yum Brands Inc. saw -1.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from King Mark James, who sale 9,600 shares at the price of $126.60 back on Nov 06. After this action, King Mark James now owns 8,210 shares of Yum Brands Inc., valued at $1,215,360 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum Brands Inc., sale 3,507 shares at $117.55 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 57,325 shares at $412,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.