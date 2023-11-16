YPF ADR (YPF) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) is 2.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YPF is 1.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for YPF ADR (YPF) is $14.18, which is $3.93 above the current market price. The public float for YPF is 393.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. On November 16, 2023, YPF’s average trading volume was 1.85M shares.

The stock of YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) has decreased by -2.10 when compared to last closing price of 10.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-11-08 that Argentina’s national oil company YPF swung to a loss in the third-quarter, amid lower local oil prices and higher operating costs, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

YPF’s Market Performance

YPF’s stock has risen by 2.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.29% and a quarterly drop of -30.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.49% for YPF ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.05% for YPF stock, with a simple moving average of -17.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YPF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for YPF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for YPF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14.50 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YPF Trading at -13.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -24.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.75. In addition, YPF ADR saw 11.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.05 for the present operating margin

+28.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF ADR stands at +11.64. The total capital return value is set at 15.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.87. Equity return is now at value 17.25, with 6.91 for asset returns.

Based on YPF ADR (YPF), the company’s capital structure generated 73.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.27. Total debt to assets is 29.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of YPF ADR (YPF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.